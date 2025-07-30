Newcastle United transfer news: Benjamin Sesko remains a top transfer target for both Newcastle United and Manchester United this summer.

Newcastle United have made Benjamin Sesko their top target this summer. The Slovenian international has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park with the Magpies having spent the last few weeks working on a deal for the striker.

Sesko scored 13 goals in Bundesliga last season, with four apiece in the Champions League and DFB Pokal. Sesko remains one of Europe’s hottest properties and with a number of in demand strikers having already sealed moves this summer, including Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap, is one of the biggest names left that could move club.

Newcastle United, naturally, will face stiff competition for Sesko’s signature this summer, however, with Manchester United also hot on the striker. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer and view Sesko as an ideal alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

Benjamin Sesko transfer ‘preference’

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Sesko were raised earlier this week when reports emerged that Manchester United had turned their attention towards signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins ahead of the 22-year-old. Watkins is a proven Premier League goalscorer and whilst Sesko’s ceiling may be higher, he does not guarantee goals like Watkins.

However, whilst rumours that the Red Devils prefer to sign Watkins over Sesko still prevail, the Mail have revealed that Newcastle United insiders believe that a move to Old Trafford remains the striker’s preference. Unlike Newcastle United who will play in the Champions League, Manchester United cannot offer Sesko European football of any kind next season, but can offer the striker higher wages than the Magpies.

Sesko, meanwhile, has yet to publicly state his preference and will only have a decision to make if and when clubs submit a bid for his signature. As of yet, Leipzig are yet to receive a concrete offer for the striker from either Old Trafford or St James’ Park.

Man Utd chief praises ‘special’ Benjamin Sesko

As the two clubs battle for Sesko’s signature, Manchester United could hold a trump card in their hopes of fully convincing the striker to snub a move to Tyneside in favour of a switch to Old Trafford. Christopher Vivell, who currently works as Manchester United’s director of recruitment, previously worked as Leipzig’s technical director and whilst he had left the Bundesliga side before they sealed a move for Sesko from sister-club RB Salzburg back in 2023, the 38-year-old is very familiar with the Slovenian international and could play a key role in any upcoming negotiations.

Speaking previously about the striker, Vivell said: "Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player,” as quoted by Bundesliga.com. “He has all the qualities to do that.

“He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."