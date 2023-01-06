Manager delivers six-word Ivan Fresneda transfer update amid Newcastle United ‘done deal’ claims
Newcastle United linked right-back Ivan Fresneda is set to leave Real Valladolid, according to the La Liga club’s manager.
Valladolid boss Pacheta admitted he expects the 18-year-old to be sold this month amid strong transfer links to Newcastle. Reports from Spain claim that United are close to completing a deal for the teenager after head of recruitment Steve Nickson watched him in action against Real Madrid last week.
A fee in the region of £10million plus add-ons has been reported. Fresneda was a second half substitute during Valladolid’s 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Alaves on Wednesday.
A potential deal could see Fresneda remain at Valladolid for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in order to continue his progress as he is unlikely to feature regularly ahead of Kieran Trippier at Newcastle.
“Ivan is 18, but does things like a 30-year-old,” Pacheta said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I think he will be sold, but I have no further information.
“They would not buy the player he is today, but what he can become in four years. If I were a club owner, I’d have no doubts. If I put myself in the shoes of a coach who needs a right-back, I’d surely buy him.
“If I think about the game against Real Madrid, I see a fantastic product. His stats are amazing and when I think about all these things, I think it’s difficult to keep him here. I’d like to do so, but I know what the club need."