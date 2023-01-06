Valladolid boss Pacheta admitted he expects the 18-year-old to be sold this month amid strong transfer links to Newcastle. Reports from Spain claim that United are close to completing a deal for the teenager after head of recruitment Steve Nickson watched him in action against Real Madrid last week.

A fee in the region of £10million plus add-ons has been reported. Fresneda was a second half substitute during Valladolid’s 1-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Alaves on Wednesday.

A potential deal could see Fresneda remain at Valladolid for the remainder of the 2022-23 season in order to continue his progress as he is unlikely to feature regularly ahead of Kieran Trippier at Newcastle.

Real Valladolid's Spanish defender Ivan Fresneda (C) vies with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish League football match between Real Valladolid FC and Real Madrid CF at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on December 30, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP) (Photo by CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Ivan is 18, but does things like a 30-year-old,” Pacheta said during a press conference on Wednesday. “I think he will be sold, but I have no further information.

“They would not buy the player he is today, but what he can become in four years. If I were a club owner, I’d have no doubts. If I put myself in the shoes of a coach who needs a right-back, I’d surely buy him.