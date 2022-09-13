Manager explains Newcastle United star's recall to squad after issuing apology
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has explained his decision to recall Ryan Fraser to the national team following his controversial drop-out last year.
It’s been almost a year since Fraser last represented his country and he has now been named in Clarke’s 25-man squad to face Republic of Ireland either side of home and away matches to Ukraine in the Nations League later this month.
This comes after Fraser withdrew from the Scotland squad last year with a suspected calf injury only to continue training at Newcastle.
The 28-year-old later apologised to Clarke for his actions and was understood to be back in contention for a call-up only for injury to rule him out of June’s crucial World Cup qualifier play-off match against Ukraine.
After failing to start any of Newcastle’s opening four Premier League matches, Fraser has now started the last two for the club ahead of his recall.
Explaining the decision to include the United winger, former Magpies coach Clarke said: "There's no real process with Ryan. I said in March, when he missed the two friendly matches, we had a chat.
"Ryan wasn't playing for Newcastle at the time. I said at the time, if he is fit and playing well for Newcastle, he's definitely one that we have to consider for selection.
"That's why he's in the squad this time, because he's fit and available and playing well for Newcastle."
Fraser is currently preparing to face his former club Bournemouth at St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off) before he joins up with the Scotland squad for international duty.