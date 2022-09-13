It’s been almost a year since Fraser last represented his country and he has now been named in Clarke’s 25-man squad to face Republic of Ireland either side of home and away matches to Ukraine in the Nations League later this month.

This comes after Fraser withdrew from the Scotland squad last year with a suspected calf injury only to continue training at Newcastle.

The 28-year-old later apologised to Clarke for his actions and was understood to be back in contention for a call-up only for injury to rule him out of June’s crucial World Cup qualifier play-off match against Ukraine.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After failing to start any of Newcastle’s opening four Premier League matches, Fraser has now started the last two for the club ahead of his recall.

Explaining the decision to include the United winger, former Magpies coach Clarke said: "There's no real process with Ryan. I said in March, when he missed the two friendly matches, we had a chat.

"Ryan wasn't playing for Newcastle at the time. I said at the time, if he is fit and playing well for Newcastle, he's definitely one that we have to consider for selection.

"That's why he's in the squad this time, because he's fit and available and playing well for Newcastle."