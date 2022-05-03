Pep Guardiola’s side are currently balancing Premier League and Champions League dreams as they aim for a domestic and european double.

Eddie Howe’s side travel to Manchester on Sunday with an eight-day rest behind them, whilst Guardiola’s side will have just three days to recover after their trip to Madrid.

Squad depth is not something that Manchester City have lacked in recent years and they have been handed a major boost ahead of their next two games.

That’s because England defender Kyle Walker has returned to first-team training after missing their last five matches in all competitions.

Walker missed the reverse fixture at St James’s Park in December but his manager believes he will be ready to face the Magpies this time around:

“He trained, he'll travel and we decide tomorrow.” Guardiola said ahead of his side’s visit to the Bernabeu Stadium. “Happy he's back, he tries to be in contention tomorrow.”

Guardiola also provided an update on Joao Cancelo’s fitness and a sneak peek at the selection dilemmas he is facing ahead of a pivotal end of season run-in:

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier alongside Manchester City's Kyle Walker (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Joao is not out, he's doing good. Kyle we'll see how he wakes up and we'll see.

“We play for the Premier League. We play every three days, I don't rest players. I decide for this selection.

“I don't know what's going to happen. The selection is try to win the game. There are moments you train really bad before the game and do exceptional performance or train really well and the guys do bad. There are teams we did well and things we have to improve.”

However, Guardiola did confirm that John Stones will not feature against Madrid, putting his participation against Newcastle United in doubt.

Newcastle United haven’t beaten Manchester City away from home since their League Cup triumph under Alan Pardew in October 2014 and have lost their last five meetings with the Citizens in all competitions, conceding 17 goals in the process.