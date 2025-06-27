Newcastle United ‘accelerate’ transfer that could net Manchester City £8m

Manchester City could benefit greatly if Newcastle United sign James Trafford this summer. | Getty Images

Manchester City are set to net a tidy sum of money if Newcastle United can finally seal a deal for James Trafford this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Burnley stopper has been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside this summer and is part of an ambitious reported triple-swoop. Alongside Anthony Elanga and Joao Pedro, Trafford is regarded as a top priority for Newcastle United this summer and recent reports have hinted that a move may finally be progressing.

Twelve months on from pulling a deal at the eleventh-hour, this summer may finally be the time for Trafford to make a permanent move to the north east. Certainly, that’s the view of Fabrizio Romano who posted on X earlier this week: ‘Negotiations between Newcastle and Burnley for James Trafford are underway. Club to club talks continue as the deal can happen from July, so expected to accelerate from next week.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move, if completed this summer, will likely cost the Magpies significantly more than last summer. Burnley rejected two offers from Newcastle United for Trafford last summer and value him at around £40m this year.

Reports from the Times claim that another offer for Trafford, worth a reported £25m, was rejected by the Clarets just this week. Like with Elanga and Pedro, the Magpies will assess their options and may return to the table with an improved offer - one that would be very welcome in Manchester.

Man City’s James Trafford transfer clause

One more factor potentially complicating a move, particularly for the selling club, is a sell-on clause in Trafford’s contract. This clause will reportedly entitle Manchester City to 20% of any fee that Burnley receive for the goalkeeper.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Burnley, therefore, will be desperate to maximise any transfer fee they can get for the 22-year-old, knowing that a fifth of whatever they receive will be heading to the Citizens. If they are able to hold out for the full £40m, then City would receive £8m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would mark quite a tidy return for a player that didn’t make a single senior appearance for them during his time at the club. Furthermore, his sale to Burnley netted City a potential £19m in all - meaning they could profit to the tune of at least £25m in all for Trafford.

An indirect consequence of the Magpies moving to Trafford would be that they benefit City’s finances and whilst they are far from poor, any extra revenue that can be brought in will help them against their PSR calculations and allow them to spend on future transfers. Newcastle know all too well what can happen when you fly close to those limits and, unlike City who have a whole host of former academy players that they can profit from without impacting too much on the pathway to the senior team, the Magpies simply aren’t in that position.

Two of their most promising players in recent times, Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, were sold last summer in order for them to avoid a points deduction and more sales of academy products, namely Sean Longstaff, could be sanctioned this summer to help that further.