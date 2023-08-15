De Bruyne limped off with a hamstring injury in the first half of Man City’s 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night.

And City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that the 32-year-old will be out of action ‘for a while’ following the injury blow.

“He was injured again unfortunately,” he said. “It is the same place and position as the Champions League [final] and he will be out for a while.”

“He recovered well [after going off injured in the Champions League final] but now we’ve lost him again. It’s time to reflect, to talk to the doctors about what happened with him.

“He has to relax and recover and come back. He was feeling really good and playing really good in the first minutes, but unfortunately now he’s injured again.”

De Bruyne was involved in 41 goals for Man City in all competitions last season as he provided 31 assists and scored a further 10 himself to help secure a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.

Despite the early blow of losing De Bruyne, two goals from Erling Haaland and another from Rodri helped Man City secure a comfortable opening day win.