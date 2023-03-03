Manchester City v Newcastle United: Pep Guardiola’s predicted starting XI - photo gallery
Newcastle United face reigning champions Manchester City this weekend with a chance to end their long, long wait for a win at the Etihad Stadium.
The Magpies are yet to win a Premier League match at the stadium, with their only victory there coming during their 2014/15 League Cup campaign - one that ended at the Quarter-Final stage with defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Pep Guardiola’s side know that a win against Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime would put them just two points behind Arsenal at the top of the table following the Gunners’ 4-0 win over Everton in midweek.
Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Guardiola could name when Manchester City face Newcastle United on Saturday lunchtime in front of the BT Sports cameras.
How do you think Newcastle United will get on at the Etihad Stadium this weekend? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.