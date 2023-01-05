The 33-year-old made just two appearances for Manchester United and requested to be recalled by Newcastle in January. That request was granted by The Magpies, leaving Man United a goalkeeper short.

But The Red Devils have acted quickly and made a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The Athletic have reported that the 29-year-old former England international is set for a medical today (Thursday, January 5) ahead of a potential loan move.

Martin Dubravka of Manchester United in action during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Butland joined Palace in 2020 but has been limited to just 10 Premier League appearances as second choice goalkeeper behind Vicente Guaita.

David De Gea is Man United’s first choice goalkeeper and has registered over 500 appearances for the club since joining in 2011. Butland is set to be second choice at Old Trafford with another former England international in Tom Heaton also at the club.

What Eddie Howe said about Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United

Following Dubravka’s return and quick inclusion in the matchday squad at Arsenal on Tuesday night, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Martin’s situation is that he wanted to come back, and we were delighted to welcome him back.

“There was never an issue between me and Martin. He’s a top goalkeeper, and I’m delighted to welcome him back to the squad.”

What Martin Dubravka said about loan spell at Manchester United and Newcastle United recall

Dubravka posted on Instagram after returning to Newcastle: “Hi guys, I have been recalled from loan at Manchester United and will return to Newcastle.

“Although short, it has been an enjoyable experience in Manchester and I wish to sincerely thank all the coaches, staff, players and fans of MUFC for their warmth and support during my loan spell.

“Regarding Newcastle, I have been delighted to see the club make such an impressive start to the season! Newcastle is my home and I will be back to support the squad and the goalkeeping group for the second half of the season.