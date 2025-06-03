Man Utd set for £120m double swoop as Newcastle United dealt fresh transfer bombshell

Newcastle United have been dealt an early transfer window blow with one of their top targets opting to move elsewhere.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo was one of Newcastle’s top transfer targets heading into the summer window.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances during the 2024-25 season with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scoring more.

The right wing area is the only part of Newcastle’s squad that hasn’t been notably added to since the club’s takeover in 2021. Jacob Murphy is currently first choice in the position and enjoyed an excellent season, contributing nine goals and 14 assists in total.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted the club would be looking to make a right-wing signing to replace Miguel Almiron, who was sold to Atlanta United in January. Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Will Osula have also been deployed out of position on the right-wing by Howe but there is no natural alternative to Murphy as things stand.

The Magpies signed Yankuba Minteh from Feyenoord in 2023 but ended up selling him to Brighton & Hove Albion without him making an appearance for the club.

With no natural competition for Murphy and money available to spend, Mbeumo emerged as a top target for Newcastle heading into the summer. But just two days into the initial transfer window, it appears the Cameroon international has made a decision over his future.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.

Bryan Mbeumo wants Manchester United transfer

After Manchester United swooped to sign another top Newcastle target in Matheus Cunha on Sunday, they are now in pole position to sign another.

According to The Athletic, Mbeumo has decided he wants to join Manchester United over the likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Man United finished 15th in the Premier League and missed out on Europe after losing to Spurs in the Europa League final last month.

But Mbeumo has reportedly turned down the opportunity of Champions League football next season in favour of joining Manchester United. The winger has 12 months left on his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, which includes an option to extend until June 2027.

While Mbeumo reportedly wants to join Manchester United, a deal is still subject to Brentford agreeing a transfer fee - which won’t come cheap.

Last month Brentford head coach Thomas Frank spoke openly about the possibility of losing Mbeumo in the summer.

“If the right price — and that’s going to be expensive — is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it,” Frank told Sky Sports .

An asking price of around £60million has been reported, though no formal bid has been made by Manchester United so far. The Red Devils have already agreed to pay £62.5million to activate Cunha’s release clause at Wolves.

Newcastle United looking to act quickly after early transfer blows

Just two days into the summer transfer window and Newcastle have been dealt two Manchester United shaped transfer blows while also missing out on Liam Delap, who is set to join Chelsea this week.

Newcastle are looking to sign a right-winger, centre-back and goalkeeper this summer and have funds available to make some major moves - so nothing has changed in that regard. But it is set to see Newcastle look at alternative options elsewhere.

Speaking ahead of the summer, Howe suggested that he wanted Newcastle to act quickly in the transfer market, but just days later, the club confirmed that sporting director Paul Mitchell would be leaving the club after less than a year in the role.

Howe said: “You want to act quickly because usually the best players, the best available options, will move quite quickly.

“And I think if you're too late to react, you can miss out on potential transfers that really could make the difference. So I'm sort of of the mindset you need to be ready in every moment, whether that's early, whether that's late or whether that's in the middle.

“We pride ourselves on identifying our targets quickly and then we have to act quickly and efficiently as a football club.”