‘Leading’ Manchester United chief wanted by Newcastle United amid £2bn stadium plans

Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United’s Colette Roche to become the club’s new CEO.

Roche, a senior official at the Old Trafford club, is reportedly one of the names being considered to replace Darren Eales as Newcastle United’s CEO. In September, the club announced that Eales would step down as the club’s CEO after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer, with the former Atlanta United man continuing his role on Tyneside until a successor is sourced.

The Telegraph have recently reported that Roche has emerged as a candidate to become Newcastle United’s new CEO, despite her ‘leading role’ in the Red Devils’ planned new £2bn stadium project. Manchester United announced last month their plans to create a new 100,000 seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area.

Roche has been one of the driving forces behind that project in an expanded role following the departure of Dan Ashworth at the end of 2024. Ashworth spent just five months at Old Trafford following his move from Tyneside last summer.

Darren Eales to step down as Newcastle United CEO

Speaking to the club in September following the announcement of his departure, Eales said: "Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey. However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

"In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club's day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor. I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club's supporters, ownership, players and staff. I'm proud of what we have collectively achieved and I'm excited to see what's ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success."

Newcastle United’s changing behind the scenes staff

Eales was one of the club’s first big appointments following the takeover of the club in October 2021. At the time, the new owners of Newcastle United inherited a skeleton boardroom staff and whilst on pitch matters, namely ensuring Eddie Howe had the tools available to steer the team clear of relegation danger, took priority, increasing the numbers of people at the top of the club soon became a much needed task.

Ashworth was installed as sporting director in June 2022 before Eales was confirmed as the club’s CEO a month later. Following Ashworth’s departure less than two years into his role on Tyneside, Paul Mitchell was appointed as his successor.

Mitchell is set to embark on his first full summer window on Tyneside having joined part of the way through the 2024 summer window and being unable to stamp his mark on the squad due to the constraints of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Peter Silverstone has also joined as the club’s chief commercial officer, whilst Brad Miller was named as chief operating officer.