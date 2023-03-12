News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Manchester United dealt major blow ahead of Newcastle United visit – double boost for Eddie Howe

Manchester United are set to be without a key player for the visit to Newcastle United next month.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Mar 2023, 15:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 15:03 GMT

Man United midfielder Casemiro was shown a straight red card against Southampton on Sunday afternoon for a high challenge and will serve a three match suspension. Newcastle host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).

Read More
Eddie Howe bemoans lost Newcastle United 'opportunity' – and makes bold claim
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Casemiro of Manchester United looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Casemiro of Manchester United looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Casemiro of Manchester United looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton FC at Old Trafford on March 12, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Magpies will be hoping to get revenge on The Red Devils as they battle for a top four spot following February’s Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley Stadium. Casemiro scored the opening goal and was named man of the match in the 2-0 win for Man United so his absence in the upcoming match against Newcastle will come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side.

Most Popular

Howe will also be boosted by the return of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton from suspension. The 26-year-old was shown his 10th booking of the season against Manchester City and will miss the Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest games as a result.

Eddie HoweManchester UnitedJoelintonSouthamptonWembley StadiumManchester City