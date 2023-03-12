Manchester United dealt major blow ahead of Newcastle United visit – double boost for Eddie Howe
Manchester United are set to be without a key player for the visit to Newcastle United next month.
Man United midfielder Casemiro was shown a straight red card against Southampton on Sunday afternoon for a high challenge and will serve a three match suspension. Newcastle host Manchester United at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies will be hoping to get revenge on The Red Devils as they battle for a top four spot following February’s Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley Stadium. Casemiro scored the opening goal and was named man of the match in the 2-0 win for Man United so his absence in the upcoming match against Newcastle will come as a welcome boost for Eddie Howe’s side.
Howe will also be boosted by the return of Brazilian midfielder Joelinton from suspension. The 26-year-old was shown his 10th booking of the season against Manchester City and will miss the Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest games as a result.