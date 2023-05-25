The battle for Champions League qualification between Newcastle United, Manchester United and Liverpool could be wrapped up this evening.

Should The Red Devils lose their final two games, Liverpool would sneak into the top four with a win against already relegated Southampton on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off). Newcastle may have already secured a top four finish this season but will still be looking to secure third place and finish above Manchester United for the first time in Premier League history.

Not since finishing fifth in the 1976-77 season have The Magpies finished above Man United in the league - and even then only two points separated the sides. Howe’s side travel to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to cap-off an impressive season on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle, Man United and Liverpool are all facing several injury concerns heading into the final few days of the season. The Magpies recently suffered an injury blow to Joe Willock following the 4-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion while goalkeeper Nick Pope is facing at least six-weeks on the sidelines after undergoing hand surgery.

Joelinton withdrew from the pre-match warm-up against Leicester and is a doubt for Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

As Man United prepare to host Chelsea on Thursday evening, it is hoped Marcus Rashford has recovered from illness in order to make his return. The 29-goal forward has missed the last two matches for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Aside from having several players ruled out, Darwin Nunez is the only notable doubt for Liverpool heading into Sunday’s match at St Mary’s.

Here’s the full list of Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool injury concerns in the battle for third and fourth place in the Premier League...

