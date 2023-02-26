Marcus Rashford was a potential ‘doubt’ for the match after limping off in Man United’s 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday night. Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag then remained coy on the in-form forward’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s final.

“I don’t know,” he said. “Players are now coming in, we have to do investigations, medical, of course, yesterday we did. So straight after a game most of the time you can’t say, you have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis. So let’s do the medical, the work, we have to wait.”