Manchester United have confirmed the starting line-up to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has made three changes from the side that beat Fulham 3-1 in the FA Cup in their previous match before the international break. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Antony come back into the side in place of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho.

Marcus Rashford has been deemed fit enough to start despite withdrawing from the England squad following a knock. Anthony Martial is also back on the bench while Varane returns after a slight injury concern.

The match is shaping up to be a crucial one in the battle for Champions League qualification with The Red Devils currently sitting three points above the Magpies in the table.

But as Newcastle have better goal difference, they know a victory this afternoon would be enough to move ahead of Man United and up to third in the table.

Here is the Manchester United line-up for the match...

