Manchester United make 'verbal offer' to sign Newcastle United transfer target

Man United have held ‘positive talks’ with Eriksen and are willing to offer a two-year contract to the 30-year-old free agent worth £150,000-a-week, according to The Daily Star.

After suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer, Eriksen made a remarkable comeback during the second half of the Premier League campaign after signing a short-term deal at Brentford in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christian Eriksen in action for Brentford against Manchester United (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s impressive displays alerted several clubs to his availability on a free transfer this summer, including Newcastle and Manchester United.

The Magpies have held talks and are understood to still be keen on Eriksen, who is keeping his options open.