Manchester United make 'verbal offer' to sign Newcastle United transfer target

Man United have held ‘positive talks’ with Eriksen and are willing to offer a two-year contract to the 30-year-old free agent worth £150,000-a-week, according to The Daily Star.
After suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer, Eriksen made a remarkable comeback during the second half of the Premier League campaign after signing a short-term deal at Brentford in January.
The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s impressive displays alerted several clubs to his availability on a free transfer this summer, including Newcastle and Manchester United.
The Magpies have held talks and are understood to still be keen on Eriksen, who is keeping his options open.
But The Daily Star claim that the Denmark international would be willing to join The Red Devils if they were to secure moves for Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia from Barcelona and Feyenoord respectively.