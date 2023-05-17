Top scorer Marcus Rashford, who missed Man United’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, has returned to training as he recovers from a leg injury. He is set to be in contention to feature in the crucial match at the Vitality Stadium.

Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Machester United this season so his potential return will be a welcome one in the battle to secure Champions Leaguefootball. The Red Devils currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, a point ahead of Liverpool in fifth with a game in hand but significantly inferior goal difference.

They are level on points with Newcastle United in third having played the same number of games but again have a significantly inferior goal difference.

When discussing Rashford’s injury, ten Hag remained coy as he said: “I can’t tell [what the latest is] in this moment. He is not available [against Wolves].

“I can’t tell in this moment [how serious the injury it is] and as I say, it’s not my focus point in this moment. I hope [he will be back soon]. Of course. And he will do everything that can be done.”

