Manchester United have been quick to make a move in the summer transfer window with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On the opening day of the initial June transfer window, Man United officially triggered Cunha’s £62.5million release clause in his Wolves contract.

The Brazil international has reportedly signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford with a one-year extension option. He will be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first Brazil national team squad alongside Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

It was a season to forget for Manchester United as they finished 15th in the Premier League, the club’s lowest finish since its last relegation over 50 years ago. It was also only the second time Manchester United failed to qualify for Europe in the ban on English teams was lifted in 1990.

The Red Devils had a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League by winning the Europa League but were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur in the final last month. Spurs, who finished 17th in the Premier League, will now be playing in Europe’s elite club competition next season.

Manchester United confirm Matheus Cunha transfer

Cunha was subject to transfer interest from several clubs, including Newcastle United, with his release clause and desire to leave Wolves made public.

But early on it became clear that the 26-year-old’s preference was to chose Manchester United and snub the prospect of European football next season in the process.

A club statement released by Manchester United on Sunday read: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha.

“The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration. The 26 year-old has 13 senior caps for Brazil, and, in his club career, has made 270 appearances and scored 72 goals in the English, Spanish, German and Swiss top flights.

“During two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves, Cunha has scored 33 goals in 92 appearances.Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”

Newcastle United targeted Matheus Cunha

Newcastle had been keeping a close eye on Cunha ahead of the summer transfer window and had shortlisted the Brazilian as a ‘top target’, according to Mail Online.

Cunha’s versatility to play across the forward and midfield lines made him particularly attractive to Newcastle, with head coach Eddie Howe keen to sign players capable of playing multiple positions. Cunha’s relationship with compatriots Guimaraes and Joelinton was also seen as a potential sweetener.

Guimaraes regularly interacts with Cunha on social media, messaging him, ‘My G,’ and ‘What a player’ for posts made at the back end of the 2024-25 season.

Although Newcastle have since confirmed Champions League football for next season, Cunha’s mind was already made up, and now they will be exploring their options elsewhere.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been a long-term target for The Magpies but again, they will face stiff competition, potentially from the likes of Manchester United, for his signature. The winger scored 20 goals for Brentford in 2024-25 and is likely to be on the move this summer while his stock is high.

Howe has highlighted the right-wing position as an area Newcastle will look to bolster this summer after selling Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in January without bringing in a replacement.

