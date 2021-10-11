Manchester United owners feel the pinch in wake of Newcastle United takeover

Man United’s share price fell early last week after the club’s owners sold shares worth more than £137million – and the club’s value tumbled further following the takeover, which, it’s hoped, will eventually propel the club into the top six of the Premier League.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire, a lecturer at Liverpool University, tweeted: “As the markets digested the impact of the Newcastle takeover, Manchester United’s share price fell by another 2.5%, knocking another $65m off the value of the company as the realisation that 7 clubs chasing 4 Champions League places is more difficult than 6 into 4.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce is set to lose his job following the takeover.

