Asking price for Lingard set

Various reports today suggest that Manchester United would be willing to accept a fee around £10m for Jesse Lingard in January.

Lingard has struggled for first-team football at Old Trafford this season, despite impressing greatl during a loan spell at West Ham last campaign.

With new signings like Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho ahead of Lingard in the pecking order at the Red Devil’s, and with his contract expiring in the summer, the 28-year-old could be allowed to leave Manchester for just £10m.

Speculation linking Lingard and Newcastle has been rife and with the Red Devil’s apparently willing to accept a relatively small-fee, this is certainly a deal to keep an eye on as the January window comes into view.

Former Magpie sacked by York City

York City announced the departure of manager Steve Watson yesterday after almost three years in charge of the club.

Watson joined York in January 2019, moving from Gateshead where he enjoyed a successful spell as manager.

Despite winning six of his last nine games in charge of the Minstermen, Watson and York parted company.

A statement released by the club read: ‘After the game today there has been a conversation with Steve and we have mutually agreed that it hasn’t worked out as anticipated and therefore, we need to part company.’

Watson made over 200 appearances for Newcastle United in a career which started with him making his first-team debut aged just 16.

Rabiot’s transfer message

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently, with Real Madrid also reportedly showing an interest in the Frenchman.

Reports from Corriere dello Sport in Italy revealed last week that Rabiot had a ‘concrete’ offer from Newcastle, leading to increased speculation that he may be on the move.

However, the midfielder has reportedly quashed any rumours of him leaving Juventus, telling TeleFoot: “I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”

Newcastle have also been linked with Rabiot’s teammate Aaron Ramsey.

