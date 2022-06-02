Manchester United reveal duo set to leave club amid Newcastle United and West Ham transfer interest

Both players, who have been linked with a move to Newcastle United, will leave on a free transfer this summer.
Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a club-record fee in 2016 but his second-stint at the club has failed to live-up to the high expectations following his move from Turin.
The bookies believe a return to Juventus is most likely for the Frenchman but a move to Newcastle have also been thrown into the mix with odds as short as 16/1 for him to move to Tyneside.
A move for Pogba would be highly-unlikely but it’s not a new rumour doing the rounds. Back in October, their former player Chris Waddle told the Sun that the Magpies could consider the midfielder this summer:
"Paul Pogba’s out of contract isn’t he?” Waddle said shortly after the Saudi-led takeover of the club was completed in October.
“Now people might say about Newcastle — but money talks. If they sell the dream about what we’re going to win and achieve, it might.” Waddle said.
A more realistic signing for Newcastle could be Jesse Lingard, after all, they did have a deadline day approach for him rebuffed by Manchester United in January, even though the player himself was reportedly keen on a move.
However, it’s West Ham that have been made favourites to sign Lingard after he enjoyed a stunning spell on-loan at the London Stadium in 2021.
Newcastle United will undoubtedly be active in the transfer market this summer as the rumour-mill over potential arrivals picks up steam.