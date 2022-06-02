Manchester United reveal duo set to leave club amid Newcastle United and West Ham transfer interest

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United at the end of their contracts with the club.

By Joe Buck
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 6:00 am

Both players, who have been linked with a move to Newcastle United, will leave on a free transfer this summer.

Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a club-record fee in 2016 but his second-stint at the club has failed to live-up to the high expectations following his move from Turin.

The bookies believe a return to Juventus is most likely for the Frenchman but a move to Newcastle have also been thrown into the mix with odds as short as 16/1 for him to move to Tyneside.

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United this summer (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

A move for Pogba would be highly-unlikely but it’s not a new rumour doing the rounds. Back in October, their former player Chris Waddle told the Sun that the Magpies could consider the midfielder this summer:

"Paul Pogba’s out of contract isn’t he?” Waddle said shortly after the Saudi-led takeover of the club was completed in October.

“Now people might say about Newcastle — but money talks. If they sell the dream about what we’re going to win and achieve, it might.” Waddle said.

A more realistic signing for Newcastle could be Jesse Lingard, after all, they did have a deadline day approach for him rebuffed by Manchester United in January, even though the player himself was reportedly keen on a move.

However, it’s West Ham that have been made favourites to sign Lingard after he enjoyed a stunning spell on-loan at the London Stadium in 2021.

Newcastle United will undoubtedly be active in the transfer market this summer as the rumour-mill over potential arrivals picks up steam.

