Manchester United's Jose Mourinho charged by the FA following for incident in Newcastle United clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho have been charged by the FA following an incident in Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

Rafa Benitez's side were 2-0 up in the opening 10 minutes after goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto, however the Red Devils fought back in the second-half with Alexis Sanchez heading home an injury-time winner.

Reports before the game suggested Mourinho would be sacked had the Magpies hung on for victory - and such a comeback resulted in Mourinho allegedly directing his anger towards the media as he made his way down the tunnel soon after full-time.

The 55-year-old was reportedly captured making a gesture with his little finger before shouting: ‘fodas filhos de puta’ which translates as ‘f*** off, sons of bitches’ in Portuguese.

An FA spokesperson said in full: “Jose Mourinho has been charged following Manchester United’s game against Newcastle United on October 6, 2018.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on October 19, 2018 to respond to the charge.”