Rashford has been enjoying an impressive season with 27 goals in 44 matches for Man United in all competitions, including the 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle last month. The 25-year-old also scored three goals for England at the World Cup in Qatar last year but withdrew from the recent squad due to a minor injury.

The Red Devils have stated there are ‘concerns’ over Rashford’s fitness heading into the game at St James’ Park despite the player being seen in full training this week. The match could prove to be decisive in the battle for Champions League qualification as The Magpies would leapfrog Man United into the top four should they claim three points.

Given Rashford’s impressive goal return this season, Manchester United are keen to tie him down to a new contract with his current deal set to expire next summer. With talks ongoing, the Daily Star have reported that Rashford is demanding in excess of £500,000-a-week to commit his future to the club after arguably his best season to date.

But Rashford quickly hit out at the reports as he took to Twitter to state: “Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It’s complete nonsense.

"The club and myself have been respectful to one another, and that’s how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies.”

