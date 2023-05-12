Manchester United takeover: How Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani wealth compares to the rest of the Premier League owners.

Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family late last year. Six months on and a sale is finally drawing closer after fresh claims of a ‘preferred bidder’.

Back in February, a ‘soft deadline’ was given for takeover proposals to be submitted which saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group and QIB chairman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani make offers to buy the club. But the Glazer’s have so far held firm on their £6billion valuation of the club with the offers submitted closer to £4.5billion but invited a third round of bids for the club.

Both parties submitted their final bids for the Glazers to consider last month and are still awaiting a formal response. Manchester United legend Gary Neville accused the current owners of ‘stalling’ the takeover.

“The real disgrace are the Glazers,” Neville tweeted. “Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end!”

Reports this week have claimed Ratcliffe, who is a Man United fan, is the Glazers’ ‘preferred bidder’ and a sale could be completed before the end of the season.

Sheikh Jassim is the chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar, and is the son of the Qatari prime minister. He was educated in the United Kingdom and submitted a bid to buy

Conflicting reports have previously claimed that the Glazers are growing increasingly confident of remaining as owners of Man United but are still looking for investment with several parties interested in taking a minority stake in the club.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool have publicly expressed a desire to obtain fresh investment and Manchester United have been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Although Sheikh Jassim’s family is worth in the region of £275 billion, only the net worth of the individuals or companies set to have a stake in the club will be taken into consideration.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

1 . 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million Photo Sales

2 . 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million Photo Sales

3 . 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4 . 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion Photo Sales