Manchester United are subject to takeover interest from the Qatar Investment Authority - here is how its wealth compares with other Premier League owners.

Man United were put up for sale by current owners, the Glazer family, in November 2022. They currently sit third in the Premier League table behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

It has been reported that the Qatar Investment Authority will make a bid for Manchester United by the end of the week as they look to take 100-per-cent ownership.

But there are some potential complications that could emerge should the deal go through as a subsidary of the Qatar Investment Authority already owns French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool and Manchester United have recently been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where QIA would stand in comparison...

20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million

19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million

18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion

17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion