Manchester United have two prospective new buyers in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos company and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani following Friday’s takeover deadline

Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family late last year. And on Friday, February 17, a ‘soft deadline’ was given for takeover proposals to be submitted.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar, and is the son of the Qatari prime minister. He was educated in the United Kingdom and is understood to have officially submitted a bid to buy Manchester United.

The other offical bidder is the Ineos company, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool and Manchester United have recently been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Although Sheikh Jassim’s family is worth in the region of £275 billion, only the net worth of the individuals or companies set to have a stake in the club will be taken into consideration.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million

19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million

18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion

17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion