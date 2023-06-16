Manchester United takeover: How Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth compares to the rest of the Premier League’s owners.

The Manchester United takeover saga continues following claims that an exclusivity agreement was being negotiated with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani. But according to BBC Sport, talks are still continuing with both interested parties.

Reports from Qatar suggesting that Sheikh Jassim‘s bid to purchase a 100% stake in Man United was a ‘done deal’ have also been dismissed with INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly flying to New York to hold face-to-face takeover talks.

Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family in late 2022 but a deal is yet to be approved. Sheikh Jassim tabled a fifth ‘take it or leave it’ bid to buy the club earlier this month.

The Glazers have so far held firm on their £6billion valuation of the club. Any accepted bid at this stage would represent a world record sale for a sports club.

Sheikh Jassim is the chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar, and is the son of the Qatari prime minister. He was educated in the United Kingdom.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a British billionaire and boyhood Manchester United fan. The 70-year-old is the chief executive officer of the INEOS group, who currently own Ligue 1 side Nice.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool have publicly expressed a desire to obtain fresh investment and Manchester United have been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Although Sheikh Jassim’s family is worth in the region of £275 billion, only the net worth of the individuals or companies set to have a stake in the club will be taken into consideration.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

