Manchester United are subject to takeover interest from Britain’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe - here’s his wealth compares with other Premier League owners

Man United were put up for sale by current owners, the Glazer family, in November 2022. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The 70-year-old’s interest in purchasing The Red Devils was confirmed via his chemical firm Ineos on Tuesday, January 17. An Ineos spokesperson said: “We have formally put ourselves into the process.”

Ratcliffe is Britain’s richest man with a net worth of around £13billion. Born in Oldham, it is claimed he was a boyhood Manchester United fan. He was also linked with a takeover at Chelsea and had a bid of £4.25billion rejected prior to Todd Boehly acquiring the club.

Since Newcastle’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold while Liverpool and Manchester United have recently been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

1. 20th: Brentford - Matthew Benham Reported net worth: £25 million Photo Sales

2. 19th: Nottingham Forest - Evangelos Marinakis Reported net worth: £505 million Photo Sales

3. 18th: AFC Bournemouth - Bill Foley Reported net worth: £1 billion Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

4. 17th: Brighton & Hove Albion - Tony Bloom Reported net worth: £1.1 billion Photo Sales