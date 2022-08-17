Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star
Ally McCoist believes Manchester United should target Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as they look to bolster their options in attack.
Man United sit bottom of the table following consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.
Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister is technically Manchester United’s top scorer this season having turned the ball into his own net during a 2-1 win for The Seagulls at Old Trafford. Over the weekend, they were beaten 4-0 at Brentford to mark their worst ever start to a Premier League season.
And with Man United players reportedly requesting for manager Erik ten Hag to be backed in the transfer market, former Rangers striker McCoist believes there are some ideal attacking options in the Premier League.
McCoist told talkSPORT: “There is a massive amount of quality around the league. Ivan Toney is certainly one of them.
“Another that I like, I know he’s had his injuries, but it is Callum Wilson up at Newcastle. I think he’s different class.”