Newcastle United transfer news: Manchester United have finally submitted a bid to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United have submitted a bid worth a reported €85m (£74m) to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Athletic report that the Red Devils’ bid includes an initial €75m offer plus €10m in future add-ons.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Slovenian international for a number of weeks, but remained background players as Newcastle United launched their own bids for the striker. The Magpies submitted an initial bid on Saturday before improving their offer on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sesko, meanwhile, has reportedly been undecided on where he wants to play his football next season. Reports last week detailed that the Slovenian’s preference was sliding towards a move to Old Trafford, although confidence in recent days that a move to Newcastle United was more likely had grown.

Leipzig have not yet responded to Manchester United’s latest offer for Sesko, nor have they accepted or rejected the offer from St James’ Park for the striker. After much talk and manoeuvring from both clubs, the 22-year-old will now have a decision to make if Leipzig accept both offers.

Newcastle United will hope that being able to offer Sesko Champions League football will be enough to sway his decision. Manchester United, meanwhile, are likely able to offer Sesko higher wages in their existing structure.

Benjamin Sesko transfer news

After seeing the news of Manchester United’s offer for Sesko being broken by the Athletic, Fabrizio Romano took to X to provide an update on the situation surrounding Sesko, the Red Devils and Newcastle United. He wrote: ‘Manchester United sent official bid to show serious, concrete intentions to RB Leipzig… following Newcastle €90m bid. Sources at Man United believe Šeško is keen on the move and decided to proceed with official bid. Newcastle and United, waiting for his formal decision.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United and Manchester United will now await the outcome of their respective bids with whoever’s deal is accepted handing them a green light to pursue the completion of a deal. Both clubs have less than two weeks remaining of pre-season before their respective Premier League campaigns get underway and will be desperate to get Sesko through the door before they kick-off the new season.

Newcastle United also have Alexander Isak’s situation on Tyneside to deal with before they face Aston Villa on Saturday 16 August. Isak has yet to feature in pre-season and has returned to the club’s training ground amid a summer of speculation surrounding his future at the club.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Isak has been the subject of one bid from Liverpool worth a reported £110m. That offer was rejected by Newcastle United who value the Swedish international at closer to £150m.

Sesko is viewed as Isak’s replacement at St James’ Park and his signing will likely open the door for Liverpool to submit another bid for the striker. However, Isak’s sale will not be sanctioned if a move for Sesko cannot be completed.