Manchester United 'unlikely' to pursue Newcastle star | Benitez still talking to striker despite takeover rumours | Watford manager could leave in the summer | Updates on Manchester United, Arsenal & Liverpool

All the latest Premier League gossip from around the web.

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Newcastle United's 21-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Mail)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has suggested the club will continue talking to West Brom over amove for Salomon Rondon despite rumours of a takeover at St. James's Park. (Chronicle)

Atletico Madrid have made an offer of £71m for Leicester City's 22-year-old England defender Ben Chilwell but will face competition from Manchester City. (Sun)

The Foxes' 22-year-old English midfielder James Maddison is attracting interest from Tottenham. (Mirror)

Manchester United's 33-year-old England defender Ashley Young could link up with former club and international team-mate Wayne Rooney at Major League Soccer side DC United. (Manchester Evening News)

Stoke City are reportedly set to fight it out with Brighton for Shamrock Rovers 16-year-old defender James Furlong. (StokeLive)

Paris St-Germain are in discussions with Barcelona to bring in France 22-year-old forward Ousmane Dembele as part of a swap deal for 27-year-old Brazil striker Neymar. (RAC1 Sport)

23-year-old Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is a £70 million target for Liverpool. (Star)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are also interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Star)

Watford's Spanish manager Javi Gracia is part of a five-man shortlist to replace the outgoing Espanyol boss Rubi. (Marca)

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig and France Under-21 centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (ESPN)

West Brom have held more talks with Wolfsburg boss Bruno Labbadia as their search for a new head coach continues. (Express & Star)

Belgium's former Wigan and Everton manager Roberto Martinez is not an option for Barcelona if the La Liga champions dismiss their Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde - despite the Spaniard being strongly linked with the job (Mundo Deportivo)

Sheffield United are considering a move for 22-year-old forward Neal Maupay from Brentford but Burnley and Brighton are also interested (Star)

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts is joining Premier League newcomers Norwich City on loan for the 2019-20 season - the 22-year-old has made one league appearance for City and spent last season out on loan at Girona in Spain. (Telegraph)