Manchester United 'unlikely' to pursue Newcastle star | Benitez still talking to striker despite takeover rumours | Watford manager could leave in the summer | Updates on Manchester United, Arsenal & Liverpool

All the latest Premier League transfer news from around the web.
All the latest Premier League transfer news from around the web.

All the latest Premier League gossip from around the web.

Manchester United are unlikely to make a move for Newcastle United's 21-year-old midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Mail)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has suggested the club will continue talking to West Brom over amove for Salomon Rondon despite rumours of a takeover at St. James's Park. (Chronicle)

Atletico Madrid have made an offer of £71m for Leicester City's 22-year-old England defender Ben Chilwell but will face competition from Manchester City. (Sun)

The Foxes' 22-year-old English midfielder James Maddison is attracting interest from Tottenham. (Mirror)

Manchester United's 33-year-old England defender Ashley Young could link up with former club and international team-mate Wayne Rooney at Major League Soccer side DC United. (Manchester Evening News)

Stoke City are reportedly set to fight it out with Brighton for Shamrock Rovers 16-year-old defender James Furlong. (StokeLive)

Paris St-Germain are in discussions with Barcelona to bring in France 22-year-old forward Ousmane Dembele as part of a swap deal for 27-year-old Brazil striker Neymar. (RAC1 Sport)

23-year-old Lille winger Nicolas Pepe is a £70 million target for Liverpool. (Star)

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are also interested in the Ivory Coast international. (Star)

Watford's Spanish manager Javi Gracia is part of a five-man shortlist to replace the outgoing Espanyol boss Rubi. (Marca)

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig and France Under-21 centre-back Dayot Upamecano. (ESPN)

West Brom have held more talks with Wolfsburg boss Bruno Labbadia as their search for a new head coach continues. (Express & Star)

Belgium's former Wigan and Everton manager Roberto Martinez is not an option for Barcelona if the La Liga champions dismiss their Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde - despite the Spaniard being strongly linked with the job (Mundo Deportivo)

Sheffield United are considering a move for 22-year-old forward Neal Maupay from Brentford but Burnley and Brighton are also interested (Star)

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts is joining Premier League newcomers Norwich City on loan for the 2019-20 season - the 22-year-old has made one league appearance for City and spent last season out on loan at Girona in Spain. (Telegraph)