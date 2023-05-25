News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Chelsea hit by shock injury blow ahead of Man United & Newcastle United as key player ‘left out’

Chelsea have been hit by several injury blows as they prepare for the final two matches of the Premier League season against Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read

Chelsea are guaranteed to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time since the 1995-96 season as they travel to face Man United at Old Trafford on Thursday night (8pm kick-off). Frank Lampard’s side then host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge in the final match of the 2022-23 season on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Chelsea have been hit with several injury issues, the most recent of which being Benoit Badiashile, who has been ruled out for ‘months’ with a hamstring injury.

Chelsea caretaker manager Lampard said ahead of the trip to Manchester: “It’s a big blow for [Badiashile]. I’m really disappointed for him.

Most Popular

“He’s come here and he’s impressed. In the games just before he got injured, I was really happy with him. I think he’s going to be a really good player for the club.

“The injury is unfortunate. It’s a bit of a complicated injury in his hamstring. We’re probably talking months rather than weeks, unfortunately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That’s all I’ll say at the minute. It’s a little bit complicated for him. But hopefully for him, the time of it being over the summer means he’s not missing games and he comes back stronger.”

Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are all out for the Man United game and will be major doubts to face Newcastle on Sunday. Joao Felix is likely to return after missing the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City with a slight knock.

Despite no obvious injury concern, there are slight question marks over Raheem Sterling after the 28-year-old was omitted from the England squad in order to focus on ‘recuperating his body’. Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was also left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad after having surgery on a hand injury that forced him to withdraw from the March internationals.

Magpies duo Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been included in the squad as England prepare to take on Malta and North Macedonia in the Euro 2024 qualifiers next month.

Related topics:ChelseaMan UnitedFrank LampardPremier LeagueOld TraffordStamford BridgeManchester