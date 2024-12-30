Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated Aston Villa 3-0 thanks to a very early strike from Anthony Gordon before second half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed the win. The Magpies have defeated the Red Devils just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did win 3-0 here in the Carabao Cup last season.

Eddie Howe has a few selection issues to deal with and was without Tino Livramento for their Boxing Day win through illness - although there is hope he will be fit to face the Red Devils. The hosts, meanwhile, will be without both Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte through suspension.

Here, we take a look at the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United:

1 . Bruno Fernandes - out Fernandes was shown a red card against Wolves and will be suspended for the clash against Howe's side.

2 . Manuel Ugarte - out Ugarte will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out.

3 . Mason Mount - out Mount was injured just minutes into the Manchester derby earlier this month.