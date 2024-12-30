Manchester United v Newcastle United early team and injury news as ten out - plus two doubts: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 30th Dec 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 16:00 GMT

Both managers have big decisions to make ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight.

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford sat seven points behind their visitors in the Premier League table. Ruben Amorim’s side were beaten by Wolves last time out after Bruno Fernandes was sent off just minutes into the second period with his side level at that point.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, defeated Aston Villa 3-0 thanks to a very early strike from Anthony Gordon before second half goals from Alexander Isak and Joelinton sealed the win. The Magpies have defeated the Red Devils just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did win 3-0 here in the Carabao Cup last season.

Eddie Howe has a few selection issues to deal with and was without Tino Livramento for their Boxing Day win through illness - although there is hope he will be fit to face the Red Devils. The hosts, meanwhile, will be without both Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte through suspension.

Here, we take a look at the latest team and injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United:

Fernandes was shown a red card against Wolves and will be suspended for the clash against Howe’s side.

1. Bruno Fernandes - out

Fernandes was shown a red card against Wolves and will be suspended for the clash against Howe’s side. | Getty Images

Ugarte will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out.

2. Manuel Ugarte - out

Ugarte will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out. | Getty Images

Mount was injured just minutes into the Manchester derby earlier this month.

3. Mason Mount - out

Mount was injured just minutes into the Manchester derby earlier this month. | AFP via Getty Images

Shaw suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and faces longer on the sidelines. He won’t feature against the Magpies.

4. Luke Shaw - out

Shaw suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and faces longer on the sidelines. He won’t feature against the Magpies. | Manchester United via Getty Images

