Manchester United v Newcastle United injury news: 11 players ruled out and one doubt - gallery
Newcastle United visit Manchester United this Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to pick up a third successive Premier League win.
Eddie Howe’s side sit sixth in the table, one place and one point behind Man United heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.
Both teams have several injury issues heading into the game, most of which won’t be cleared up come kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.
Manchester United also have Scott McTominay suspended for the match after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Everton last weekend.
Newcastle loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also unable to be included in the Red Devils squad this weekend as he cannot feature against his parent club.
Here is the current team news situation heading into this weekend’s match...