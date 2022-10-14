Newcastle United visit Manchester United this Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to pick up a third successive Premier League win.

Eddie Howe’s side sit sixth in the table, one place and one point behind Man United heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Both teams have several injury issues heading into the game, most of which won’t be cleared up come kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United also have Scott McTominay suspended for the match after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Everton last weekend.

Newcastle loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also unable to be included in the Red Devils squad this weekend as he cannot feature against his parent club.

Here is the current team news situation heading into this weekend’s match...

1. Manchester United: Harry Maguire - OUT The Manchester United skipper has been ruled out with a thigh issue. Photo Sales

2. Manchester United: Scott McTominay - OUT Man United’s Europa League hero on Thursday night will miss Sunday’s match due to suspension. Photo Sales

3. Manchester United: Donny van de Beek - OUT The one time Newcastle United loan target is back in training following a muscle injury but is still expected to miss this weekend’s match. Photo Sales

4. Manchester United: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - OUT The right-back is still being assessed following a muscular injury. He has featured just once so far this season. Photo Sales