Joelinton of Newcastle United is stretchered off after suffering an injury during the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor on May 22, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United v Newcastle United injury news: 11 players ruled out and one doubt - gallery

Newcastle United visit Manchester United this Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to pick up a third successive Premier League win.

By Dominic Scurr
32 minutes ago

Eddie Howe’s side sit sixth in the table, one place and one point behind Man United heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Both teams have several injury issues heading into the game, most of which won’t be cleared up come kick-off at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United also have Scott McTominay suspended for the match after the midfielder picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Everton last weekend.

Newcastle loan goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is also unable to be included in the Red Devils squad this weekend as he cannot feature against his parent club.

Here is the current team news situation heading into this weekend’s match...

1. Manchester United: Harry Maguire - OUT

The Manchester United skipper has been ruled out with a thigh issue.

2. Manchester United: Scott McTominay - OUT

Man United’s Europa League hero on Thursday night will miss Sunday’s match due to suspension.

3. Manchester United: Donny van de Beek - OUT

The one time Newcastle United loan target is back in training following a muscle injury but is still expected to miss this weekend’s match.

4. Manchester United: Aaron Wan-Bissaka - OUT

The right-back is still being assessed following a muscular injury. He has featured just once so far this season.

