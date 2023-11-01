News you can trust since 1849
Manchester United v Newcastle United: Injury news as 11 out and 4 doubts ahead of Carabao Cup clash - gallery

Both Newcastle United and Manchester United have their fair share of injury concerns heading into their Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford.

By Joe Buck
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT

Newcastle United’s trip to Old Trafford comes amid a very hectic fixture schedule as the Magpies have league, cup and European commitments to balance at a crucial period of the season. Eddie Howe’s side have done well to manage these to date, however, with a growing injury list, they face a difficult test against the Red Devils.

Whilst Manchester United’s injury problems don’t match their opponents’ concerns, Erik ten Hag still has a number of issues to contend with ahead of the game. Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United:

Casemiro scored Manchester United’s opener at Wembley back in February. The Brazilian didn’t make the matchday squad for their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend and faces a race against time to be fit to face the Magpies.

1. Casemiro - doubt

The former Sunderland loanee suffered a knee injury during pre-season and is yet to feature for the Red Devils this campaign. He has recently returned to training on grass but still remains a major doubt for the game against Newcastle.

2. Amad Diallo - doubt

Sancho has been frozen out of first-team matters by ten Hag and only a resolution to that matter will see him make his return to the starting side.

3. Jadon Sancho - out

Martinez aggravated a foot injury back in September and hasn’t been seen in action since.

4. Lisandro Martinez - out

