Manchester United v Newcastle United: Injury news as 11 out and 4 doubts ahead of Carabao Cup clash - gallery
Both Newcastle United and Manchester United have their fair share of injury concerns heading into their Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford.
Newcastle United’s trip to Old Trafford comes amid a very hectic fixture schedule as the Magpies have league, cup and European commitments to balance at a crucial period of the season. Eddie Howe’s side have done well to manage these to date, however, with a growing injury list, they face a difficult test against the Red Devils.
Whilst Manchester United’s injury problems don’t match their opponents’ concerns, Erik ten Hag still has a number of issues to contend with ahead of the game. Here, we take a look at the very latest injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United: