Manchester United v Newcastle United injury news as ten out - plus two doubts: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 28th Dec 2024, 13:00 GMT

Both Ruben Amorim and Eddie Howe have selection issues to contend with on Monday night.

14th placed Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Monday night aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day. The Magpies, meanwhile, have won four-straight games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one in the process. Amorim will be without two key midfielders through suspension, whilst he also has to deal with a number of other injury issues. Howe, meanwhile, will not have any of his long-term absentees available - although there is hope that Sven Botman could make his long-awaited return to the squad.

The Magpies have won just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did memorably taste victory there in the Carabao Cup last season. Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United:

Fernandes was shown a red card against Wolves and will be suspended for the clash against Howe’s side.

1. Bruno Fernandes - out

Fernandes was shown a red card against Wolves and will be suspended for the clash against Howe’s side. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ugarte will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out.

2. Manuel Ugarte - out

Ugarte will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mount was injured just minutes into the Manchester derby earlier this month.

3. Mason Mount - out

Mount was injured just minutes into the Manchester derby earlier this month. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Shaw suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and faces longer on the sidelines. He won’t feature against the Magpies.

4. Luke Shaw - out

Shaw suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and faces longer on the sidelines. He won’t feature against the Magpies. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Manchester UnitedOld TraffordWolvesPremier League
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice