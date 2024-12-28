14th placed Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Monday night aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Wolves on Boxing Day. The Magpies, meanwhile, have won four-straight games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one in the process. Amorim will be without two key midfielders through suspension, whilst he also has to deal with a number of other injury issues. Howe, meanwhile, will not have any of his long-term absentees available - although there is hope that Sven Botman could make his long-awaited return to the squad.
The Magpies have won just once in the Premier League at Old Trafford, but did memorably taste victory there in the Carabao Cup last season. Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Manchester United v Newcastle United:
