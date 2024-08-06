A very busy few days at the end of June on Tyneside saw Newcastle United lose two of their brightest prospects to satisfy PSR. Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson have joined Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, whilst goalkeepers John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos have moved to St James’ Park.

Lloyd Kelly has joined from Bournemouth whilst Lewis Hall had his loan move from Chelsea turned into a permanent deal. However, with July having now been and gone, Newcastle have just 16 days until their Premier League season gets underway against Southampton at St James’ Park and still have a few gaps in their squad to fill with new signings.

They will look to strengthen in many areas of the pitch and could have a very busy end to the window before it closes on Friday 30 August. News that the club have opened talks with Crystal Palace for the signing of Marc Guehi has been very well received, whilst Sheffield United’s Will Osula could also move to Tyneside this summer and act as cover for their attacking options.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s matchday squad could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours. What do you make of this team? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Pope has been brilliant since signing from Burnley and will be pushing to remain as Newcastle's no.1 next season if he can stay fit. The new signings will likely act as cover for him.

Tino Livramento Livramento impressed in his debut season at St James' Park and may stake a claim to be Newcastle United's starting right-back next season.

Fabian Schar Schar was one of Newcastle's stand out performers last season and has shown his immense quality game after game. They may look to sign another centre-back in summer, but they will have to do very well to dislodge the Swiss international.