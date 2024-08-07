Marc Guehi starts but Trippier out: Newcastle United’s predicted starting XI v Southampton - gallery

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 7th Aug 2024, 18:05 GMT

Newcastle United’s first game of the new Premier League season comes against Southampton at St James’ Park and anticipation is high on who will start for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have won back-to-back opening day games against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and will look to make that a trifecta when they host Southampton on Saturday 17 August (3pm kick-off). The opening day of the season is always a hotly anticipated fixture as crowds flock to see their team back in action in hope of catching a glimpse of any new signings.

Eddie Howe could hand debuts to Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula against Southampton, whilst the Magpies will be hoping to have a deal for Marc Guehi signed and sealed before Russell Martin’s side come to the north east. With a pre-season behind them, there will be a whole host of players pushing for a start and some big names could find themselves having to settle for a place on the bench.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s Premier League opener against Southampton. Would you like to see this team line up against the Saints? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

1. Nick Pope

Pope will begin the season as the club’s No.1. He was a big miss last campaign after suffering a dislocated shoulder. | Getty Images

2. Tino Livramento

Livramento impressed in his debut campaign in the north east and may have done enough to become the club’s starting right-back - although he will have huge competition from Kieran Trippier to hold onto that starting berth. | Getty Images

3. Fabian Schar

Schar has become one of Howe’s most important players and will be very hard to dislodge in the starting XI. | Getty Images

4. Dan Burn

Burn has played much of pre-season next to Emil Krafth but has enjoyed a solid partnership with Schar during their time at the club together. He could captain the side. | Getty Images

