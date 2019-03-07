Marco Silva gives his verdict on Newcastle ahead of Everton's visit to St James's Park

Marco Silva is wary of Newcastle United ahead of Everton's visit to St James's Park.

Rafa Benitez's 14th-placed side have won their last four Premier League home games.

And Newcastle take on Silva's Everton on Saturday looking to take another step towards top-flight safety.

Silva has been speaking about the fixture, which follows last weekend's goalless Merseyside derby.

"Newcastle have shown they are solid at home," said Everton's manager. "They're always a solid team with their defensive organisation, and really strong in the counter-attack."

Silva will be without Leighton Baines, while Phil Jagielka is also a doubt for the game.

Everton are 10th in the table, and Silva is looking for his team to push further up the division.

"We have to look to each match like a final for us," said Silva. "We must do our maximum to achieve the three points and to finish in a good spot in the table, everything is open for us."