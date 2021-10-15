Mark Lawrence makes Newcastle United manager plea plus scoreline tip ahead of Spurs clash

All the talk ahead of the game has been over whether manager Steve Bruce would be relieved of his duties, but the veteran manager looks set to remain in charge for the visit of Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Writing his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport ahead of the game, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson turned his attention to the Magpies' clash against Spurs, and tipped a 1-1 scoreline.

Expanding on his prediction, the 64-year-old wrote: “I keep reading about who the next Newcastle manager is going to be, so I feel sorry for Magpies boss Steve Bruce, because no-one has come out and said what is happening to him.

“Whatever the decision is on his future, just tell him and make it public - don't just leave him dangling. It's not an ideal situation for him or his players.

“Tottenham found a bit of form against Aston Villa in their last game, but they are still far from convincing and I don't think they will be able to spoil the party for the Newcastle fans in the stands.”

Meanwhile, the pundit's prediction opponent for the week, actor and Manchester United fan Tom Hughes, tipped the visitors to secure a 3-0 win.