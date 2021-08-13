Mark Lawrenson reveals intriguing Newcastle United prediction ahead of West Ham clash

Ahead of the big game, pundit Mark Lawrenson has resumed his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, and offered scoreline tips for all the weekend's action - including the Magpies' clash against the Hammers.

Turning his attention Newcastle's match, Lawro went with a 1-1 draw. Justifying his prediction, the ex-Liverpool star wrote: “Newcastle playing at home with the crowds back in St James' Park is all great on paper, but what sort of atmosphere awaits manager Steve Bruce? I don't know.

“Magpies striker Callum Wilson is fit which will help them, but I think West Ham will get something out of the game.

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponent for the week, singer-songwriter Louisa Roach aka She Drew the Gun, went for a 2-1 away win for the east Londoners, and contended: “David Moyes is doing a really good job with West Ham.”

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in April, Bruce's boys were involved in an epic clash, with the ten-man visitors somehow clawing their way from two goals down back to 2-2, before star loanee Joe Willock - who is now closing in on a permanent move to the club - netted a late winner to ensure his side claimed all three points.