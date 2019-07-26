SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 19: Manager of Newcastle United F.C. Steve Bruce attends pre-match press conference of Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)

Steve Bruce has begun the toughest job of his managerial career. The former Sheffield Wednesday manager arrived at Newcastle at a time where division and cracks have reappeared.

The club's decision not to meet Rafa Benitez's ambitions, is by no means the fault of Bruce.

Despite facing up to a disillusioned fan base with serious talk of boycotts, Bruce has seemed to take it all in his stride. You cannot blame him for taking on the challenge of managing his hometown club. Having turned down the opportunity over a decade ago, Bruce couldn't say no again.

Many see this as a step backwards or an appointment of another "Yes man". However, just like with any new player, Bruce can't be written off before he's even started.

Any manager following Benitez would be seen as a step backwards. That's credit to just how well the Spaniard did during his time with club and under very testing circumstances.

Bruce has tried to bring an air of positivity to the club after a challenging summer so far. His upbeat approach is a way of putting his stamp on Newcastle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no comparison between Benitez and Bruce, the Spaniard is streets ahead, even Bruce admits that. However, the former Liverpool manager has departed and the club must move on.

Bruce has a completely different management style to Benitez. As Jonjo Shelvey stated after Newcastle's pre-season victory over West Ham "You never knew where you were with Rafa".

Bruce likes to be a father figure for the players, putting his arm around them and giving them as much encouragement as possible.

Bruce is walking into a toxic atmosphere, is he fully aware of the challenge ahead of him? That remains to be seen.

Some fans will begin to warm to Bruce while others will continue to distance themselves from match days. Bruce is like Marmite, you either love him or hate him.