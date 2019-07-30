Martin Dubravka absence amid PSG rumours gets Newcastle United fans talking
Social media is tonight awash with rumour and conjecture as Martin Dubravka was again left out of Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United pre-season squad.
The Slovakian keeper has been subject to interest from French giants PSG in recent days – and despite the head coach alerting fans to Karl Darlow starting this evening at Easter Road against Hibs, it hasn’t stopped another Twitter meltdown from Magpies fans.
Interestingly Dubrvaka’s name is on the teamsheet in Edinburgh, but his listing as an outfield player in the starting XI is an error.
Here’s some of what you had to say about Darlow and Freddie Woodman again getting the nod ahead of Dubravka, who has played just one 90 minutes – in the 1-0 win over West Ham United in Shanghai – this summer.
@DobbySolanoNUFC – “Brave tactic by Bruce to play Dubravka outfield, hope it works out #nufc.”
@RoryPBull – “Quality team if Hayden rises to his full potential just like Longstaff is doing.”
@leazeslegend – “This will be our line up against Arsenal. Keeper might change if we don’t sell Dubravka. Anyone else worried? #nufc #ashleyout.”
@TediousGeorge – “The fact this is near enough the strongest XI we can put out a week before the season.”
@DavidCh96361925 – “Looks. Like. Dubravkas time is up. Being protected. For sale.”
@NewcastleFansTV – “Looks like the wing-backs system tonight. 5-3-2 once more.”
@DavidHeron17 – “Doubt we will see Dubravka again.”
@Debaser76 – “I’m seriously worried that Dubravka will be sold and so Darlow will start v Arsenal.”