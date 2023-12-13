Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Martin Dubravka, Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Co heading into the Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Newcastle United host AC Milan in their final Champions League group stage match on Wednesday evening (8pm kick-off) - here is the injury situation heading into the match.

Newcastle were without three key players in the brief training session observed by the media on Tuesday morning. Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff were all missing from the session.

Doubt over Dubravka and Nick Pope's shoulder injury could see Loris Karius make only his second competitive appearance for the club. It would be the former Liverpool man's first Champions League appearance since the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 final.

Karius' only appearance for Newcastle to date is the 2023 Carabao Cup final. His potential second outing is also a very important one for the club.

In order to progress to the last-16 of the Champions League, Newcastle must beat AC Milan and hope Paris Saint-Germain fail to beat Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle would have to settle for Europa League football if they get a result against Milan should PSG win.

If Newcastle lose to Milan, they will be out of European football completely for the season. The Magpies head into the game on the back of consecutive 3-0 and 4-1 defeats to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.