Newcastle United transfer news: Sky Sports have dropped a major update on Martin Dubravka’s future amid links with Burnley this summer.

Burnley have agreed a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this summer. The Slovakian has spent seven-and-a-half years on Tyneside following his move from Sparta Prague in January 2018, but will spend next season playing his football at Turf Moor.

Burnley had been in the market for a goalkeeper after seeing James Trafford return to Manchester City. Trafford had been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United earlier this summer, but instead returned to the Etihad Stadium after the Citizens triggered a clause in his contract that allowed them to match any offer the Clarets accepted for him.

After selling Trafford, Burnley sought his permanent replacement with Dubravka, who has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt, their preferred option. Dubravka had slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale joined Newcastle United on a season long loan deal with the Magpies having an option to buy him at the end of that initial loan spell. Ramsdale’s move to Newcastle United means Newcastle United’s goalkeeping department currently has six senior goalkeepers with Nick Pope, Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie all as options for Howe.

Sky Sports’ Martin Dubravka transfer update

Dubravka has featured just once for Newcastle United during pre-season and didn’t play at all during their trip to Singapore and South Korea. The 36-year-old was heavily-linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the winter transfer window, but his good form and importance to the team at that point whilst Pope was out injured meant that his exit was not sanctioned. Instead, the Slovakian remained on Tyneside and signed an improved contract with the club.

Following reports from the Burnley Express earlier this week that Dubravka’s move to Turf Moor was ‘progressing’ and that the goalkeeper had been made a ‘priority target’ for the Clarets, Sky Sports have today reported that an agreement over a fee for Dubravka has been reached.

Reporter Dharmesh Sheth posted on X: ‘BREAKING: Burnley have agreed a permanent deal with Newcastle United for keeper Martin Dubravka. Dubravka is currently having medical ahead of finalising move. Burnley have been in the market for a keeper after selling James Trafford to Manchester City. #BurnleyFC #Clarets #NUFC’.

After initially joining the Magpies on loan, Dubravka was signed on a permanent basis at the end of that season and was the club’s number one for four years, playing 179 times in all competitions, before Pope made the move to St James’ Park from Turf Moor.

Dubravka did spend half a season on-loan at Manchester United during the 2022/23 campaign - one that resulted in him playing just two games for the Red Devils. Famously, those appearances came in the Carabao Cup which ensured that Dubravka was then cup-tied and ineligible to play for the Magpies in that season's final at Wembley.

Elsewhere, there could also be movements on the transfer front involving Vlachodimos. The Greek international joined from Nottingham Forest last summer, but made just one appearance during his debut campaign on Tyneside and could be allowed to leave the club on-loan before deadline day.