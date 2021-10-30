Newcastle United, 19th in the division, take on Thomas Tuchel’s side at St James’s Park looking for their first win in 11 games this season.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka – who has recovered from the foot injury he suffered in the summer – has been named on the bench. Karl Darlow will make his 50th Premier League appearance for the club, which is looking to appoint a permanent managerial successor to Steve Bruce in the coming weeks.

Jones, appointed on an “interim basis” earlier this month, has again named Ryan Fraser in his starting XI. Jones said: “This is an interim period, but it's an essential period. What happens now is going to have an impact on our whole season.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Lewis, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle.