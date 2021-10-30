Martin Dubravka named on Newcastle United's bench as Graeme Jones makes Ryan Fraser decision
Graeme Jones has named an unchanged starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Newcastle United, 19th in the division, take on Thomas Tuchel’s side at St James’s Park looking for their first win in 11 games this season.
Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka – who has recovered from the foot injury he suffered in the summer – has been named on the bench. Karl Darlow will make his 50th Premier League appearance for the club, which is looking to appoint a permanent managerial successor to Steve Bruce in the coming weeks.
Jones, appointed on an “interim basis” earlier this month, has again named Ryan Fraser in his starting XI. Jones said: “This is an interim period, but it's an essential period. What happens now is going to have an impact on our whole season.”
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, S Longstaff, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Lewis, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Gayle.