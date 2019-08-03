Martin Dubravka relief & Miguel Almiron to break his duck - Newcastle United fans react to the St Etienne team news
As expected, Martin Dubravka was restored to the Newcastle United starting XI against St Etienne – and the Magpies faithful breathed a collective sigh of relief.
All the talk this summer has been about a Dubravka departure, with the Slovakian international linked with French giants PSG and Juventus.
And despite head coach Steve Bruce’s promises otherwise, fans still wonder whether their hero will be sold this summer.
After he was named in this afternoon’s team – here’s what you had to say.
@SamJonesJourno – “Would love @asaintmaximin to come off the bench and score a whopper today. Get that confidence in early.”
@harrydecosemo – “Good to see Dubravka starting. Saint-Maximin unlikely to suit that system but sure he’ll be seen today.”
@rycxnnxr – “Severe lack of proper wingers in our squad. Are Aarons, Murphy, Atsu good enough? I am very happy to be proved wrong.”
@AdamBeckett09 – “We’ve got to get Sean Longstaff in the number 7 shirt before next week. I think Jacob would understand.”
@shawwal_96 – “Miggy to score his 1st goal for us today.”
@Imhappy1862 – “Oh no all our doom and gloom #nufc fans said Martin wouldn't be playing and he be off.......They know nowt!”
NUFC team news: Martin Dubravka; Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez, Rolando Aarons; Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Joelinton.
Subs: Karl Darlow, Jamie Sterry, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jetro Willems, Ki, Matty Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Christian Atsu, Allan Saint-Maximin, Yoshinori Muto.