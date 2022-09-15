Martin Dubravka reveals reasons for Manchester United switch after 'difficult' Newcastle United spell

The Slovakian joined Manchester United on loan on deadline day this summer to become David De Gea’s competition at Old Trafford.

Nick Pope’s fantastic start to the season means he has become Newcastle’s No.1 since his arrival from Burnley, meaning Dubravka would likely have had to settle for a spot on the Magpies bench for the foreseeable future.

Despite reluctance to do a deal, Newcastle sanctioned a move for Dubravka in the final hours of the summer window and in an interview with Slovakian outlet Sport, Dubravka has revealed the reasons for wanting to move to the Red Devil’s:

Martin Dubravka signed for Manchester United on deadline day. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

“We spent almost five beautiful years in Newcastle, but from a sporting point of view it was often very difficult, as we mostly played for survival,”

“We didn’t have the opportunity to think about competing in the higher ranks, even though it turned out to be quite interesting in the end. But I have wonderful memories of Newcastle.

“My son was born there, so there will always be a bit of Newcastle with me and in me, but when Manchester United called, we were both enchanted. Newcastle made this transfer possible for me and I am glad it was successful and she [Lucia] is also looking forward to a new experience and challenge.”

Dubravka continued: “I had an ambition to stay in the British Isles. When Manchester United showed interest in me, the ‘man’ in me came alive again.

“There were more offers that I thought about until the possibility of going to Manchester United came up. After all, none of the offers could match this one.

“I’m currently here and I’m looking forward to being a part of such an incredible club. It has always been my ambition to be part of a club that is fighting for the biggest trophies and now it is a reality. I never made a secret of it, and now it is.”