Martin Dubravka reveals what he REALLY wants out of Newcastle loan

Martin Dubravka’s desperate to show he’s a safe pair of hands at Newcastle United – and turn his loan move into a permanent switch.

The goalkeeper joined the club on transfer deadline day last month.

Hopefully, it will not just be a loan. I really hope I get to stay longer than six months. It’s a huge opportunity for my life. Martin Dubravka

And Dubravka, signed from Sparta Prague until the end of the season, is working hard in training to prove himself to manager Rafa Benitez.

Benitez is watching Dubravka, signed to compete with Karl Darlow and Rob Elliot, closely in training ahead of Sunday’s home game against second-placed Manchester United.

“It’s exciting to be here,” said Dubravka, an unused substitute against Crystal Palace last weekend.

“It’s a big club, particularly in my own country. I appreciate the opportunity, and I will try to do my best to stay. Hopefully, it will not just be a loan.

“I really hope I get to stay longer than six months. It’s a huge opportunity for my life.

“The coach hasn’t said to me to prove myself for six months – nothing like that.

“I have to show myself and to the people that I can do this, because this is what I want in my life.

“I have played for smaller clubs before in my own country. Sparta Prague’s a big club, but this is a big step for me.

“The Premier League is an amazing league, and I got to see straightaway how hard you have to fight for every point.”

Darlow has started Newcastle’s last seven games, while Rob Elliot is available again after recovering from a recent injury.

“Look, we are all competing for the shirt, but we’re all one team also,” said Dubravka. “I will support Karl if he’s in the goal. He will get 100% of my support – whoever it is in goal will.

“It’s up to the coach who will be in goal. We’re a team, though, and we will stick together.

“I only had three training sessions with the team before the game.

“It can take a little longer than I am used to to get used to the sessions and the other guys, but I will do my best to be ready and to play. I want to show the coach I can play.”

Dubravka, having played for Slovakia in England and Scotland, believes he can adapt to the physicality and intensity of Premier League football.

“I have played before in England, Scotland and other countries also,” said the 29-year-old. “It shouldn’t a problem to adapt, even though I have only been here a few days. I will get used to it, and I really hope that I will be fine within a few days.

“Everything’s going in a good way. I try to be ready on the training ground to show the coach, the players that they can count on me.”

United, 16th in the league, were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park by Palace, who came from behind to take a point.

“It was nice to be at Palace, even though I was on the bench I felt part of the team,”said Dubravka. “It would have been nice to have won that game We could have because we scored the first goal. Sometimes that’s the game.

“It has been perfect so far. It’s completely different to wherever else I have been at other clubs before.

“It’s very professional. The guys are all quality and we train hard on the training ground. It’s about being 100% every day, and I’m happy about that, because I’m determined to prove myself. I am delighted to be here.”