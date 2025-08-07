Martin Dubravka has completed a permanent transfer to Burnley. | Getty Images

Martin Dubravka’s seven year stay as a Newcastle United player has come to an end after his move to Burnley was confirmed. The Slovakian international will join Scott Parker’s squad as they aim to avoid relegation straight back to the Championship.

Dubravka arrives at Turf Moor with the unenviable task of replacing James Trafford as the Clarets’ number one. Trafford collected clean sheets for fun last season under Parker with his stunning form not only helping Burnley to promotion to the Premier League, but also earning him a move to Manchester City.

Trafford had been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park and had seen a bid from Newcastle United for him accepted by Burnley. However, the Citizens triggered a clause in his contract that allowed them to match the bid and the rest is history.

Dubravka, meanwhile, saw his place in the pecking order under Eddie Howe slip following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton. Dubravka had been on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia during the winter transfer window, but his importance to the team at that point in Nick Pope’s absence meant he remained on Tyneside.

Martin Dubravka completes Burnley move

Dubravka’s move to Turf Moor ends his seven year stay as a Newcastle United player. During that time, he made 179 appearances in all competitions and was a huge reason why the Magpies retained their Premier League status during his first few seasons at the club.

Speaking upon the confirmation of his move to Burnley, Dubravka said : “I'm delighted to be here.

“It's a really exciting time to be joining this Club, ahead of our return to the Premier League. I've only heard really positive things about the club, the culture and the environment we work in, so I'm excited about getting going with the season kicking off next weekend.”

He added: “Burnley had a fantastic campaign last season, built on a superb defensive record, and I can't wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad of players. I'm really looking forward to playing for the club in front of our passionate fans.”

Dubravka’s exit means the Magpies currently have five senior goalkeepers on their books. Ramsdale and Pope are expected to battle it out for a starting spot throughout the season, with John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie acting as cover.

Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos also remains contracted to the club, although he is expected to leave before the summer transfer window comes to an end. The Greek international could be allowed to leave St James’ Park on-loan this summer with Spanish club Sevilla among his reported admirers.

Vlachodimos moved to St James’ Park from the City Ground last summer for £20m in a deal that was very closely linked to the one that saw Elliot Anderson go in the opposite direction. The former Benfica man made just one competitive appearance for the Magpies during his debut campaign on Tyneside, playing for 45 minutes during their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon en route to their eventual Carabao Cup final triumph at Wembley.