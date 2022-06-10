Newcastle finished 11th last season after a remarkable turnaround under Eddie Howe – and the challenge now is to break into the top 10.

“I think everyone felt it (the takeover) might happen, and after that moment, everything changed,” said the goalkeeper.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

"New staff, new manager, new ideas. I’m glad it works now. We’re in a stage where we’re improving, and hopefully we can get the club back to its best, because I think it’s a huge club with a great support. We deserve to be much higher in the table.”

Dubravka was happy that fans were able to enjoy the second half of the season after witnessing a winless start to the 2021/22 campaign under Steve Bruce.

“It’s a big challenge (staying in the Premier League), every time,” said 33-year-old Dubravka, who joined United from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in 2018.

“First of all, when you start a season, you hope that you’re not going to play for a relegation battle, but, on the other side, if, every day, you’re at the training ground with the players, and you see their quality, you just hope they have a vision and they have a manager who will show them how to play.

"I’m glad, in the previous seasons, we had managers with their own strategy, and it worked. We stayed up. That was the plan – always stay in the league and try to deliver nice, attractive football for the fans.

"It was not always like that, but I’m glad we can show some ability and some nice football to the fans, because they’ve been incredible.”

Dubravka – who has made 130 appearances for United – wants to stay at the club and be part of a more successful team.

“If you see the change now, and ambitions of the club, you want to be part of it,” the Slovakia international.